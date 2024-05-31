Yinka Ayefele Opens Up On Birth Of His Triplets Amid Spinal Cord Injury

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele, has called the birth of his children a miracle, given his spinal cord injury.

Speaking on Bae U Barbie’s ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’ show, Ayefele noted that it is rare for a man with a spinal cord injury to impregnate a woman, highlighting his unique case.

He refuted allegations that he “bought” his children, clarifying that he impregnated his wife, who then gave birth to their triplets.

The host asked, “I’m shocked you said you have three beautiful and amazing kids. My question is, how did you do it?”

Ayefele replied, “How did I do what? Curious that I impregnated my wife? How did I get three kids? You would have seen pregnant women before. I impregnated my wife and she got pregnant and had triplets.

“You thought I bought them? I don’t understand what you mean. I know you are curious, you want to talk about my spinal cord injury. Anybody who has a spinal cord injury might not be able to impregnate a lady. Yeah, it’s a fact, it’s one out of a hundred.”

He began his music career in 1997 after an automobile accident that damaged his spinal cord and left him reliant on a wheelchair.

Ayefele is married to Temitope Titilope, and they are blessed with three children.

Naija News recalls that the famous Gospel-Tungba Nigerian singer, Yinka Ayefele, was almost moved to tears as one of his sons questioned him about being a cripple.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, one of the triplets was heard asking his father why he couldn’t stand upright and walk like every other person.

Yinka, who looked stunned, responded that he had an accident, and his son insisted on knowing about the accident.

The veteran singer said he always struggles not to be emotional whenever his kids ask him the question.