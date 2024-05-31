Tinubu’s First Year In Office Has Been Productive Though Tumultuous – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has characterised President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office as “tumultuous.”

However, the group commended President Tinubu’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s infrastructure, agricultural development and enhanced security since his assumption of office.

MACBAN National President, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma gave the commendation in a congratulatory letter to President Tinubu on Friday.

Ngelzarma stated that Tinubu’s one year in office stands him as a man of courage, conviction and vision to make Nigeria great.

The letter reads, “Congratulations to Mr President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Bola Tinubu, on your one year in office. On behalf of the over six million pastoral communities in Nigeria, the chairman of the board of trustees, the national executive, management, and staff of MACBAN, I wish to congratulate you on your successful one-year anniversary in office.

“Your one year in office, though tumultuous, stands you as a man of courage, conviction and vision with ‘Renewed Hope’ to make Nigeria great. Your commitment to developing Nigeria’s infrastructure, agricultural development and enhanced security is a testimony that you are not only up to the task but to deliver dividends of democracy to the larger Nigerian populace.”

The group noted that Tinubu’s agenda on agriculture, which intends to make Nigeria self-sufficient in its food security, entails massive agronomy and livestock production investment.

In view of this, MACBAN said it looks forward to the president’s promise of creating a ministry for livestock to handle the N15 trillion industry and its value chain.

The group stressed that the industry stands to provide millions of quality jobs to Nigerian youth wallowing in unemployment and abject poverty, which is a threat to national cohesion and security in the country.

To achieve this objective, the group called for the immediate establishment and inauguration of the livestock implementation committee, which you promised during the report presentation.

It also appealed to Tinubu to allow the National Commission for Nomadic Education to exist independently for the continued well-being of Nigerian nomads.

The letter added, “We appreciate the efforts of security agencies in the country in combating crime, but we express concern with the way and manner in which innocent pastoralists are being profiled and extorted. Your Excellency, the hope you exude should be made a reality to strengthen the faith of ordinary Nigerians on your renewed hope agenda.

“We will continue to support you in your quest to strengthen institutional frameworks to make Nigeria and Nigerians the pride of Africa in innovation and productivity.”