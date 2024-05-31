Child Still Trapped, 10 Rescued In Collapsed House

A serious rescue operation is ongoing for a child trapped under the debris of a collapsed building on Iga Odungaran Street, Lagos Island.

The incident occurred around noon on Thursday, causing immediate concern and a swift response from emergency services.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), nine out of ten individuals who were initially trapped have been successfully rescued, with efforts currently focused on locating the remaining victim, a three-year-old child.

The rescued individuals consist of seven males and two females, all of whom received immediate pre-hospital care from LASEMA paramedics at the scene.

First responders including teams from LASEMA, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), local police from the Ebutero Police Station, state fire service officials, and community members have converged at the site to aid in the rescue operations.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

He said, “A total of ten people were affected by the collapse, with nine rescued so far, including seven adult males and two females. The initial eight people have received pre-hospital care from agency paramedics and are now at Iga Idunganran Primary Health Care Centre receiving further treatment. The ninth victim is also receiving treatment while efforts are ongoing to retrieve the tenth, a child.”