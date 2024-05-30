Igbos Were Given £20 To Rebuild Their Lives After The Civil War Ended – Charly Boy

Veteran singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has spoken on his experience during the Nigerian civil war.

Charly Boy stated that the war scandalized his youth.

He claimed that after the war ended, Igbos were given £20 to rebuild their lives.

The veteran singer recalled the traumatic experience of seeing lifeless bodies around him, mostly dead from starvation.

He shared his experience on his X handle on Thursday while commemorating Biafran Day and honouring the fallen heroes.

He lamented that “luck” kept him alive.

Charly Boy disclosed that he ate lizards for protein.

The veteran singer lamented the harsh reality of the post-war era for the Easterners while praising the resilient spirit of the Igbos that saw them bounce back after the war.

According to him, “30th May. Biafran Day

“The Nigerian Civil War (67-70) scandalized my Youth. As a teenager, it was mother luck that kept some of us alive. I saw far too many dead bodies everywhere, mostly from starvation.

“Everyday was like one’s last. Even with some food relief from The Red Cross, some of us ate Lizards as our protein. It was hell. I will Never forget.

“By the time the war was over, our eastern Igbo brothers were all given £20 to rebuild their lives regardless of how many Billions they had before the war.

“Lessons Learnt:Life is about navigating through hardships, bouncing back from setbacks, and maintaining a positive outlook no matter the circumstances. Resilience refers to the ability to use personal, dogged qualities to withstand pressure. That our Igbo brothers have in abundance. Hail Biafra.”