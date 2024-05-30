‘I Will Relieve Them Of Their Duties’ – President Tinubu Reveals Ministers, Other Cabinet Members He Would Sack

President Bola Tinubu has threatened to sack Ministers, cabinet members, and other appointees who fail to live up to expectations.

Speaking on Thursday at the State House in Abuja, the President disclosed that he won’t hesitate to sack any cabinet member or appointee whenever he feels such a person is failing Nigerians.

Naija News reports Tinubu made the submission while addressing the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) who were at the Presidential Villa on a courtesy visit.

While thanking the cabinet members for their efforts so far, the President assured that he remains committed to striving for the betterment of the nation.

He said, “I thank the cabinet members for their efforts, but I will relieve any of them of their duties anytime I feel that they are failing Nigerians.”

Details later…