Breaking: CJN Summons Kano Chief Judge, Federal Judge Over Conflicting Orders

In response to the issuance of conflicting interim injunctions by the Federal High Court and the Kano State High Court, which have intensified uncertainties surrounding the Kano Emirate leadership, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned the Chief Judges of both courts.

According to Channels TV, the rare intervention by the CJN aims to address and harmonize the legal discord affecting the emirate’s governance and ceremonial duties.

The Federal High Court in Kano, led by Justice S. A. Amobeda, recently reinforced the eviction of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace, explicitly supporting the authority of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Justice Amobeda’s order also included provisions to prevent any actions that could threaten or infringe upon the rights of Emir Aminu Bayero, ensuring his uninterrupted enjoyment of all rights and privileges attached to his position.

Conversely, the Kano State High Court, under Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, issued a protective injunction for Muhammadu Sanusi II and his associates, safeguarding them from potential harassment by state authorities and affirming their autonomy.

This order explicitly prohibits any interference with the Emir’s authority and the seizure of emblematic symbols such as the twin spear, the Royal Hat of Dabo, and the Ostrich-feathered shoes, which are vital to the emirate’s cultural heritage.

Justice Aliyu stressed the importance of maintaining the status quo pending further hearings, which has set the stage for a significant legal review on June 13. Meanwhile, the Federal High Court has scheduled its next session for June 4.

These judicial conflicts have cast a shadow over the leadership dynamics within the Kano Emirate, prompting the CJN’s intervention to prevent further escalation and confusion.