Why I Accused E-Money Of Having Romantic Affair With Junior Pope’s Wife – Lagos-based Blogger

Lagos-based blogger, Stanley Okoruwa, has apologised to Nigerian businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, also known as E-Money, over the unfounded allegation of having a romantic affair with Jennifer Awele, the wife of the late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

Naija News reported that Stanley, alongside some social media users and Instagram blogs, had alleged that E-money was partly responsible for the death of Junior Pope and having a relationship with his wife.

In a statement via his Instagram page, E-money debunked the allegation, stating that it shows a complete lack of respect for the memory of the deceased and is deeply hurtful to the grieving family.

E-money expressed commitment to identifying the individuals and ensuring they are held accountable for the allegations.

Following this, the blogger was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command after E-Money filed a petition regarding the offensive video.

In a turn of events, Okoruwa retracted his statements and expressed regret for his actions, admitting that his allegations were merely an attempt to gain popularity and more followers on his Facebook page.

He said, “I made the video to grow my page, I did not have any bad intentions towards E-Money.

“I did not know the video would go viral. I accept it is wrong for me to make such a video and I did not know it will escalate.

“Everything in the video is not true, I just tried to make the video to get popular and get the opportunity to meet E-Money.

“I’m very sorry, E-Money. I did not mean to tarnish his image. Everything in the video is false. I’m using this medium to seek E-Money’s forgiveness and I will not repeat the mistake again.”

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the blogger will be prosecuted for allegedly defaming E-Money in his online video.

He said E-Money followed due process by reporting to the police.

He said, “He is going to be prosecuted because the things he engaged in were criminal in nature. He has allegedly defamed E-money and he is going to be prosecuted.”