Obaseki’s Cabinet, Appointees Not Dissolved – Edo Govt

The Edo State Government has debunked the fake news making the rounds on social media alleging that the State Executive Council (EXCO) and appointees have been dissolved.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Benin, the state capital.

The state government stated that the rumour is the handiwork of mischief makers and fifth columnists who are out to cause panic and confusion in pursuit of their selfish agenda.

The government urges all appointees (Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants) to carry on with their duties and responsibilities and disregard the fake and fabricated news.

INEC Commences Voter Registration Process In Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced the Continuous Voter Registration exercise in Edo State on Monday.

The exercise aims to capture would-be voters who have yet to register ahead of the governorship election in Edo on September 21.

Naija News gathered that the CVR and the PVC collection would be a 10-day exercise from May 27 to June 5, 2024, from 9 am to 3 pm daily, including weekends.

Despite a call from the state acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Jarret Tenebe, to cancel the exercise due to the damage to its secretariat, materials, and equipment meant for CVR, it proceeded as scheduled.