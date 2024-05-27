Economy: There’s Nothing Shameful, Ask Atiku, Others For Help – AD Founding Secretary Tells Tinubu

A founding secretary of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Udenta Udenta, has urged President Bola Tinubu to enlist the support of Atiku Abubakar and other notable Nigerians in navigating the country through its current economic challenges.

Speaking on Channels Television’s “Sunday Politics,” Udenta highlighted the pressing need for a collaborative approach given the sharp rise in the cost of living following key policy changes such as the unification of the exchange rate and the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that Udenta warned that the economic turmoil threatens national stability and puts the Tinubu presidency at risk.

“He needs a lot of help. There is nothing shameful about seeking help. The nation is in trouble, which means his presidency is in trouble,” Udenta said, stressing the gravity of the situation.

Advertisement

He emphasized that the most immediate and effective assistance could come from political adversaries, including Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate defeated by Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Udenta’s comments come as the country grapples with soaring inflation and an increase in hardship among its citizens.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has shared his thoughts on some policies implemented by President Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

Obasanjo stated that policies on fuel subsidy removal and exchange rates were necessary but wrongly implemented.”

He emphasized three decisions of the administration, which include fuel subsidy, exchange rates and dealing with the military coup in Niger Republic.

The erstwhile nation’s leader’s position is coming against the backdrop of Tinubu’s one-year anniversary in office.

Advertisement