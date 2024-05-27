2024-2025 Premier League Start Date Revealed, See Other Details

The 2024-2025 English Premier League campaign will commence 90 days after the 2023-2024 season ended in a historic way as Manchester City became the first side to win four Premier League titles in a row.

Naija News can confirm that the 2024-2025 Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of August 17 and 18, 2024.

The forthcoming season will feature one Bank Holiday matchweek, 33 weekends of Premier League games, and four midweek rounds of league games.

In the forthcoming season, the Premier League plans to arrange the games in such a way that no club plays within 60 hours of another match. This is expected to prevent the “congested schedule across Christmas and New Year”.

Unlike last season, there won’t be games on the eve of Christmas (December 24) during the 2024-2025 Premier League season.

The forthcoming season is expected to end on Sunday, May 25, 2025, and just like last season, all the games will have the same kickoff time.

As for the 2024-2025 Premier League fixtures, the fixtures and kick-off time of all 20 clubs (380 fixtures in total) are expected to be released at 9 a.m. (UK time) on Tuesday, June 18.

Note that three clubs have been promoted to the Premier League ahead of the 2024-2025 season. The newly promoted clubs are Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton.