Regulating Social Media Poses Risks To Creativity – Mc Lively

Popular comedian and content creator, Micheal Amanesi, widely known as Mc Lively, voiced concerns over the potential dangers of regulating social media in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Mc Lively argued that such regulations could stifle creative freedom and expression among artists and content creators.

He said, “The problem with things like regulation in Nigeria is the people in charge of the regulation.

“That is what makes regulation of social media dangerous. It is important for people to have freedom with creativity, as that is the only way by which creatives can rise to the pinnacle of expression.”

Advertisement

Drawing from personal experiences, the comedian, who also has a background in law, shared how he copes with negative comments on social media.

Having attended Obafemi Awolowo University, a place he described as rife with banter, Mc Lively mentioned he became accustomed to handling negativity early on.

“People will always talk; it is the nature of humans. However, I am fortunate, because I got used to negative comments early in life,” he remarked.

Advertisement

He further differentiated between baseless negative feedback and constructive criticism, noting that he embraces the latter to improve his work.

“When it comes to constructive criticism, I take those and work on myself,” Mc Lively added.