Nigeria Will Generate 6,000MW Of Electricity By December – Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has said Nigeria is going to generate 6,000 megawatts of electricity before the end of this year.

Adelabu said this on Friday during his ministerial address in Abuja, when he presented his ministry’s achievements since President Bola Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Naija News understands that Nigeria’s power generation currently hovers around 4,000 and 4,500MW for a population of over 2o million people.

Speaking at the briefing, the minister stated that the country’s power generation rose to 5,000MW on May 3, 2024, being the first time in three years.

Advertisement

Adelabu vowed that power generation in Nigeria would hit 6,000MW before the end of this year, given the sector’s improvements in the last year.

On metering, Adelabu said the presidential metering initiative had been scheduled to provide two million meters per annum for the next five years to improve the sector’s liquidity and limit estimated billing.

Adelabu vowed that power generation in Nigeria would hit 6,000MW before the end of this year, given the sector’s improvements in the last year.

Advertisement

He said: “On generation capacity, let me say that 5,000MW of power was achieved in May 2024 for the first time in three years. Precisely on May 3, 2024, we generated, transmitted and distributed 5,003.45MW of power.

“We all know where we were before now. But we rose to the occasion and changed the situation for the better, and our target is to achieve 6,000MW before the end of this year, which will be the first time in the history of Nigeria, and it will happen.”

Adelabu said there have been a series of infrastructural upgrades in the last year, pointing out that the ongoing Presidential Power Initiative was one programme that ensured the improvement of power assets in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The minister said the government was in the process of finalising contracts for Phase 1 of the Presidential Power Initiative.

He said, “In November 2023, President Tinubu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz witnessed the signing of an accelerated performance agreement aimed at expediting the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative to improve electricity supply in Nigeria.

“The implementation of the pilot phase has resulted in infrastructure improvement, which includes an additional grid evacuation capacity of 2,230MW and an additional 183MW to be commissioned by the end of June 2024.

“There is also the rehabilitation of 15 brownfield substations with an expected contract date of August 2024. There is the construction of 22 green field substations with an expected contract date of October 2024.”