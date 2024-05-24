Price Of 5kg Cooking Gas Stood At ₦6,521.58 In April – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released its “Cooking Gas Price Watch” for April 2024, indicating a slight decrease in the price of 5kg cooking gas but a significant year-on-year increase.

According to the report, the average price for 5kg of cooking gas decreased from ₦6,591.62 in March 2024 to ₦6,521.58 in April 2024, marking a 1.06% reduction.

However, compared to April 2023, when the price was ₦4,642.27, there was a substantial increase of 40.48% over the year.

State-wise, Bauchi experienced the highest average price for 5kg cooking gas at ₦ N7,000.00, followed closely by Kano and Yobe. In contrast, the lowest prices were recorded in Adamawa, Enugu, and Katsina.

Regional analysis further reveals that the South-South zone had the highest average retail price for the same quantity at N6,767.27, while the South-East saw the lowest at ₦6,602.50.

The NBS report also detailed changes in the 12.5kg cooking gas segment.

The average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder decreased 1.83% month-on-month, falling from ₦15,929.04 in March 2024 to ₦15,637.74 in April 2024.

However, similar to the 5kg category, the year-on-year analysis shows a sharp increase of 51.48% from ₦10,323.33 in April 2023.

Osun reported the highest average price for 12.5kg cooking gas, at ₦17,801.67, followed by Anambra and Bayelsa.

Conversely, the lowest prices were observed in Bauchi, Kogi, and Adamawa. By zone, the South-South recorded the highest average price for 12.5kg cylinders at ₦16,420.19, while the North-Central had the lowest at ₦15,038.87.

