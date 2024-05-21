Tinubu’s Administration Has Completely Addressed The Theft Of Manhood In FCT – DSS

The Department of State Service (DSS) has said that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has recorded improved security one year after President Bola Tinubu’s administration took over.

The Director of the department in the FCT administration, Adamu Gwary stated this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday.

Gwary explained that he was impressed with the performance of the Tinubu-led administration on security in the FCT, adding that there have been reduced incidents of security breaches.

According to him, the security situation has significantly improved since Nyesom Wike assumed office as the FCT Minister in August 2023.

The security outfit said the administration had completely eradicated the issue of manhood theft in the territory.

“We receive not only a situational report from security agencies, but from members of the public.

“In the past, it used to be a daily affair where you will hear there are these issues, there are those issues, here and there, within the city, the environs, and the suburbs of the FCT.

“But today, sometimes a whole week will pass without any report.

“We have an interface with traditional rulers, who give us intelligence reports, which we process and forward to responsible security agencies, but this has really died down.

“Also, if you recall, the issue of theft of manhood was at its peak at the commencement of the Tinubu-led Administration, but that has been completely addressed.

“This is not to say that we are there, but the improvement is very visible in terms of the reduced number of reported cases of criminal activities,” he said.

He attributed the successes to the proactiveness of the FCT minister through intensive community engagement and provision of logistics and equipment support to security agencies.