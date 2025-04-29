DSS Invites Nigerian Workers Forum Over Protest Against Tinubu’s Govt For Failing To Pay Wage Award

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited the leadership of the Federal Workers Forum (FWF) following a series of coordinated protests demanding the payment of wage awards and improved welfare for federal employees.

The National Coordinator of the FWF and former Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Oyo State, Andrew Emelieze disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He confirmed the invitation by the secret police over their role in organising the recent #FederalWorkersProtest, including campaigns such as #OccupyFederalSecretariat and #ShutDownAllFederalSecretariat.

In the notice obtained by SaharaReporters, Emelieze emphasised that the group would honour the DSS invitation without fear or hesitation.

The statement read, “We are not in anyway intimidated , we have no regrets and if we have to do it again, we will not hesitate. We have no apologies and we remain committed to freeing our people from servitude. We shall proceed to honour the invitation with profound conviction that we have a just course.

“We are informing all members of the Federal Workers Forum, the public and the mass media to take note in case things come up the other way.

“Once more, we have no regrets and we are not in anyway moved. We shall honour the invitation and we will never be intimidated, all that we have said and done is in the open and it is in the public interest, justice and humanity. Our voices must be heard, we shall keep on keeping on and never surrender.

“We urge our members to remain resolute and continue with the protest until the workers are free from exploitation.”