Troops Eliminate Shekau’s Top Ally, Tahir Baga In Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Army’s Theatre Command North East, ‘Operation Hadin Kai,’ has successfully eliminated a prominent commander of the terrorist group Boko Haram, identified as Tahir Baga, during a major offensive in the Sambisa Forest.

Naija News reports that the operation, codenamed ‘Operation Desert Sanity III,’ targeted several terrorist enclaves, including Shababul Umma, Garin Panel Beater, and Lagara Anguwan Gwaigwai, deep within the forest, and took place on May 13, 2024.

This offensive is part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist strongholds in the region.

Zagazola Makama, a respected Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, confirmed the successful operation. According to intelligence reports, the confrontation with the terrorists led to the demise of Tahir Baga, along with several of his lieutenants, while others fled with injuries.

“Tahir Baga was a close ally of the notorious Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, and played a critical role in the group’s operations from their stronghold in Maiduguri to the Sambisa Forest,” an intelligence source disclosed.

The source further detailed Baga’s influential role within the group stating that“As a revered Imam among the sect, Baga was instrumental in preventing fighters and their families from surrendering to Nigerian forces. He was notorious for indoctrinating underage girls into carrying out suicide bombings, promising them paradise as a reward.”

The operation also led to the liberation of 14 hostages, including four women and ten children, from the clutches of the terrorists. Additionally, the military seized a significant cache of weapons and materials from the terrorist enclaves.

Among the recovered items were bomb-making materials, various types of ammunition, RPGs, AK-47 rifles, mobile phones, bicycles, and even advanced communication devices like a Starlink WiFi system and solar inverter batteries.

The death of Tahir Baga marks a critical setback for Boko Haram, potentially disrupting their operations and diminishing their capacity to carry out further attacks in the region.

The Nigerian military has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its offensive against terrorist groups in the North East, aiming to ensure peace and security in the area.

