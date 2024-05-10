Lagos-Kano Rail Begins Freight Operations In June, Says FG

The Federal Government is set to initiate freight services on the Lagos-Kano narrow gauge rail line, aiming to enhance commercial operations and reduce the burden on the nation’s highways.

Naija News reports that the development was disclosed during an inspection visit by the Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, to the project site in Kano State on Thursday.

During the visit, the contractors, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, confirmed the completion of critical sections of the rail line, including its connection to the Zawaciki Dala Dry Port in Kano, a key commercial hub in the state.

The commencement of freight operations is anticipated to not only extend the lifespan of Nigeria’s highways but also significantly decrease the incidence of auto accident-related fatalities.

Minister Alkali expressed satisfaction with the rapid progress since his last inspection, noting the visible advancements in earthwork, culverts, and rail line preparations.

“The impression I have from the last visit I came is that the progress is remarkable from what I have seen,” Alkali remarked.

He further detailed that his inspection included traveling from Kano on the newly formed track, an indicator of nearing completion stages.

Additionally, the Minister revealed strategic plans to segment the project to ensure its efficient and expedited completion. “We are going to segment the project by the grace of God.

We are planning to put Kano-Daura next year and Daura to Maradi in 2026, and Dutse to Kano in 2026,” he explained.

This segmentation is expected to streamline operations and focus resources effectively across different sections of the rail line.

The inspection also involved a comprehensive review with a team from the Ministry of Transportation, engineers from the Railway Corporation, and consultants, aimed at ensuring compliance with time frames and specifications.

The Lagos-Kano rail line project is part of a broader government initiative to bolster the country’s infrastructure to support economic growth and facilitate easier movement of goods and people across key economic zones.

The addition of freight services is seen as a pivotal step towards enhancing Nigeria’s logistics capabilities and relieving pressure on road transport.