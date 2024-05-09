Defence Headquarters Gets 20 Armored Personnel Carriers

The Ministry of Defence has officially transferred 20 newly acquired Armored Personnel Carriers to the Defence Headquarters in order to improve the professional capabilities of Nigerian Armed Forces personnel.

The Permanent Secretary of the MoD in Abuja, Dr Ibrahim Kana, confirmed this in a statement released on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the APCs were presented to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, by the Permanent Secretary.

During the handover ceremony, Kana emphasized that this initiative aims to enhance the country’s defence capabilities and effectively address evolving security threats.

He highlighted that this transfer is intended to boost the operational efficiency of the Nigerian Armed Forces, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen their readiness.

“These Armored Personnel Carriers will provide our troops with enhanced protection and mobility, enabling them to carry out their duties more effectively in safeguarding our nation’s sovereignty,” Kana said.

Likewise, the Chief of Defense Staff emphasized the strategic significance of these factors in bolstering the Armed Forces’ capacity to promptly and resolutely address security challenges.

“The acquisition of these Armored Personnel Carriers underscores our commitment to equipping our troops with the necessary resources to confront evolving security challenges.

“I commend the Ministry of Defence for its unwavering support and dedication to strengthening our national defence capabilities”, he said.

Musa conveyed his appreciation for the procurement of the APCs, emphasizing that the handover event marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s continuous endeavours to strengthen its defence capabilities and protect national security.

He highlighted that the addition of these 20 Armored Personnel Carriers has bolstered the readiness of the Nigerian Armed Forces to address the complexities of today’s security environment and maintain peace and stability throughout the country.

In attendance during the ceremony was Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, the Chief of Defence Intelligence.