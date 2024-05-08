Fuel Scarcity: Nigerians React As Lagos Filling Station Caught Charging ₦1000, ₦2500 For Keg Before Selling Fuel

A Total filling station in Idi-Iroko, Lagos State, has come under fire for allegedly overcharging customers amid the ongoing fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that a video that went viral on TikTok on Tuesday shows several customers lined up with jerry cans, reportedly being forced to pay inflated fuel prices.

The footage detailed that customers were being charged ₦1,000 for five liters and ₦2,500 for 25 liters, significantly above standard rates, with the station insisting on payment before dispensing fuel.

The video’s uploader accused the station of exploiting the public’s desperation for fuel, stating, “These people will make sure they collect the money before selling the fuel. Now, they will tell us it is the Nigerian government inflating the price.”

This incident highlights the broader issue of fuel scarcity, which has plagued many parts of Nigeria and caused considerable hardship for its citizens.

The individual who recorded the event used the platform to appeal to the Nigerian government for intervention, urging authorities to address what they described as “anti-humans among humans who are dealing with Nigerians.”

The video claims that “the Nigerian government is trying its best” while blaming local profiteers for the inflated prices. This points to the complex dynamics of fuel pricing and distribution in the country.

Many Nigerians are calling for swift action to regulate pricing and prevent gouging, especially during periods of scarcity.

As of now, there has been no official response from the filling station in question or from Total’s corporate offices.

The incident has sparked widespread reaction on social media.

Reacting to the development, @Ssokid wrote, “Lol Even @nnpclimited filling stations does the same so what do you expect Mtcheew.”

On his part, Benjamin Chiedu wrote, “The hardship in Nigeria is further exacerbated by insensitive government policies. All they do is take, take and take from the people without giving back any semblance of value.”

@OyoforPO wrote, “You don’t have to complain now, Shabi Tinubu is doing it well. At least Jagaban is collecting VAT, consumption tax and cyber crime tax, therefore, you should be able to pay “PMS Dispensation Tax” also.”

Anthony J. Ologunleko wrote, “Is the government collecting multiple taxes from the poor masses any different from the filling station?”

Calling for a protest, Ebun Daso wrote, “This is how Nigerians should always speak up when they are cheated. They should protest and challenge the wicked extortionist.”