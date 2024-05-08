Doctors Discovered Dead Worm In My Brain After It Ate Part Of It – United States Presidential Candidate

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr claimed in a deposition taken more than a decade ago that a worm ate part of his brain before dying inside his head.

RFK Jr, who is presently 70, stated this during his 2012 divorce proceeding, detailing “cognitive problems” he initially feared were a brain tumor

However, he said that a second doctor told him that the dark spots on his brain scans were a dead parasite.

According to New York Times, Kennedy was set to undergo surgery before getting a second medical opinion.

However, a doctor at New York-Presbyterian Hospital believed the abnormality on his scans “was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died,” Kennedy said in the transcribed interview.

RFK Jr. also said during the 2012 deposition that he suffered from mercury poisoning after eating too many tuna fish sandwiches, which doctors say was probably the actual cause of Kennedy’s neurological issues.

“I have cognitive problems, clearly.

“I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me,” the son of the late attorney general and senator from New York said at the time.

Kennedy said he suffered from “severe brain fog” and had trouble retrieving words around the same time that his mercury levels were 10 times what the Environmental Protection Agency considers safe.

The politician who is known as a vaccine skeptic said he was certain his diet was causing the issue.

“I loved tuna fish sandwiches. I ate them all the time,” he said.

Kennedy also said he recovered from the memory loss and fogginess and had no aftereffects from the parasite, which he claims had not required any treatment.

The lawyer added that he made several changes following the two health scares, including getting more sleep, traveling less and consuming less fish.

When asked if his health issues would impact his ability to serve as president, a spokesperson for the Kennedy campaign told the Times, “That is a hilarious suggestion, given the competition.”