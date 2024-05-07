Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 7th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 7th May 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government, through the Securities and Exchange Commission, is set to delist the naira from all peer-to-peer crypto platforms as the government steps up efforts to tackle exchange rate manipulators and dollar racketeers. The development came against the backdrop of the recent moves by the Federal Government to regulate Nigeria’s crypto market estimated at $57bn.

Vanguard: Against the backdrop of continued shortages and queues at petrol stations, pump prices are now settling at higher ranges across independent marketers and some major marketers. Vanguard findings in Lagos and Abuja also show that gaps between prices at major marketers’ filling stations and those of independent marketers are widening with major marketers maintaining relatively stable prices while independent marketers have adjusted their prices upwards by between 20 and 30 percent.

ThisDay: Top northern intelligentia have written to President Bola Tinubu, kicking against the relocation of United States and French military bases from the Sahel to Nigeria. In a letter dated May 3, 2024, and addressed to President Tinubu and the National Assembly leaders, the northern elders urged the federal government to resist such pressures.

The Nation: The Federal Government yesterday insisted that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway contract followed the procurement process. Minister of Works, David Umahi, said the 700-kilometre, 10-lane highway was conceived as an Engineering, Procurement and Construction plus Financing (EPC+F) project.

Daily Trust: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Monday, vowed to act decisively to uphold the integrity of the capital market and protect the interests of all investors. It said this is aimed at ridding the virtual assets space of illegal trading activities.

