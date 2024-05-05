NIN Modification: 10 Important Requirements You Need To Know

Nigerians who are looking to change their National Identification Number data must provide supporting documents and complete the requisite paperwork at a designated National Identity Management Commission office.

The prerequisites for modifying National Identification Number (NIN) data may differ depending on the nature of the alteration required.

It’s important to note that the specific requirements may vary based on the type of modification needed (e.g., name change, date of birth correction, etc.) and the policies set forth by the NIMC.

However, the general criteria include:

1. Submission of the completed NIN modification form, obtainable from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office or downloadable from their website.

2. Presentation of the original NIN slip for verification purposes.

3. Provision of supporting document(s) corresponding to the modification type (e.g., birth certificate, marriage certificate, court order, etc.).

4. Verification of identity using a recognized proof (e.g., passport, driver’s license, permanent voter’s card, etc.).

5. Confirmation of citizenship or residency status through acceptable documentation (e.g., birth certificate, passport, naturalization certificate, etc.).

6. Recent passport-sized photograph for record purposes.

7. Capture of fingerprints at the NIMC office.

8. Signing the modification form with a valid signature.

9. Payment of the applicable modification fee, if required.

10. Completion and signing of a consent form for minors or individuals under legal guardianship.

Meanwhile, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), had announced the decision to launch a new National Identity Card with payment and other social service features.

The New National Identity card would be delivered in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS).