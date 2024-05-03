₦80.2 Fraud: ‘Yahaya Bello’s Attempt To Bribe Judge Exposed’ – PDP Chieftain Reacts To Alleged Leaked Chat

People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Dekina/Bassa Federal House of Representatives in the 2023 election, Usman Okai, has said that the attempt by the immediate-past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to bribe a judge ahead of the tribunal ruling has been exposed.

Naija News reports that Okai made the claims while reacting to an alleged leaked WhatsApp chat involving the state’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, and others.

In a statement issued on Friday, Okai stated that Fanwo is involved in the problems afflicting Kogi State and should offer an apology for planning to buy justice with dollars.

According to the PDP chieftain, the leaked group chat ‘was an act of God’, stressing that Fanwo is ready to deny his family to please Yahaya Bello and the incumbent Governor, Usama Ododo.

He added that necessary complaints regarding the leaked chat had been made to the relevant security agencies and judiciary regulatory agents.

The statement reads, “The commissioner, who couldn’t win his own party’s primary for the federal House of Representatives, is part of Kogi state’s problem.

“Fanwo was brought from Vanguard as a media assistant to Capt. Wada’s Deputy, Yemi Awoniyi.

“He was a young boy who was supposed to understand the reality on the ground. Unfortunately, the Evangelist, who is supposed to represent truth, is now planning to bribe judges with dollars.

“It’s unfortunate that the commissioner’s denial is expected because he was exposed by those he trusted. They are the same people who want liberation for the people of Kogi state.

“Fanwo has vehemently denied that Kogi state’s money was missing, but the truth on the ground has proven that he lies more than necessary. This is because Wanted Yahaya Bello promised him that if a Governor must come from Kogi West, Kingsley Fanwo is the anointed one.

“We are not surprised; Fanwo sees himself as a Governor from the Okun tribe in waiting, ready to deny even his own family to please Yahaya Bello and Ododo.

“Unfortunately for Kingsley, he has yet to learn from Edward Onoja, Okala, Hon. Kolawole, and others like Asuku, that Bello once promised heaven and earth but failed them.”

“The self-proclaimed Evangelist, who is not even born again, needs to understand that every day is for the thief, and one day is for the owner.

“Today, his former principal, who looted the state carelessly, is facing God’s judgment while on earth.

“The attempt to bribe judges ahead of the tribunal ruling has already been exposed, and necessary complaints have been made to the relevant security apparatus and judiciary regulatory agents.”