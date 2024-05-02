Marketers Speak On Fresh Price Of Fuel As FG Begins Emergency Supply

Petroleum marketers in the country have confirmed that Nigerians will soon begin to purchase fuel easily from filling stations across the country and at a reduced price instead of the N700 to N750 per litre.

They confirmed the development while speaking to Legit.

Also, the national secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), James Tor has said that the queues in the filling station will soon begin to vanish.

He said this was due to the intervention of the federal government in the logistic issues.

Naija News reports that the federal government has launched a 15-day emergency fuel supply to filling stations across the country in a bid to combat the persistent scarcity and skyrocketing prices at the pumps.

The emergency supply ensures the commodity circulates throughout the country.

Speaking to journalists, Tor said, “The fuel stations round show that the situation is calm. All stations have products and are selling.

“If there is no product, we cannot give out anything. But happily, there are products, and the federal government is doing much. Our national president explained to us that the NNPCL has opened up some of their depots so that we can have products supplied and distributed to the public.

“He even called me this morning (April 30, 2024) about the increase in the supply. So, what we are witnessing is just a bridge between what is going on and what is going on. “But happily enough, I want to announce to the public that there shouldn’t be any panic buying, because when this thing happens, and people start rushing here and there and trying to accumulate the products, that effect will go a long way to affect everybody.”

Also Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria, stated that 300 million litres of fuel have already been received from eight vessels this week in Apapa.

Additionally, Ayo Cardoso, the South-West Regional Coordinator of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, revealed that at least 325 million litres of fuel were offloaded between Monday, April 29, and Tuesday, April 30.

More vessels carrying petroleum products are expected to berth at Nigeria’s shore in the next few days.