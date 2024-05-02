C&S Movement Church Gets New Baba Aladura And Spiritual Head

Prophet Emmanuel Alogbo has emerged as the 6th Baba Aladura and spiritual head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (CSMC).

He takes over from Prophet Samuel Abidoye, who died on November 12, 2023 at the age of 103.

Naija News reports Alogbo, who had been in an acting capacity since the death of Abidoye last year, was formally installed as the spiritual head of the C&S Church on Wednesday.

The Olori of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification, His Most Eminence Pro. Dr. S. A. Alao, performed the anointment of Alogbo.

A statement published on the official website of the church reads, “The ascension of Most Senior Special Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun Alogbo to the revered position of Spiritual Father and Chairman of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church signifies a pivotal moment in the history of the church, ushering in a new era of leadership and guidance for its global congregation.”

Important figures in the church, “including the Olori of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification, His Most Eminence Pro. Dr. S. A. Alao J.Pil., who performed the anointment, which added to the solemnity and grandeur of the occasion,” the statement added

In his pledge to CSMC Worldwide, the new Baba Adura was quoted as promising to continue the good works of his predecessor and take the church to greater heights.

“I solemnly pledge to continue the good work of moving our beloved church forward, which the late Baba Aladura Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye started.

“It is my firm commitment to ensure that the C&S Movement Church continues to march on, spreading its message of faith and love to all corners of the globe,” he said.