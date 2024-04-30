IPMAN Reveals Nigerian State Not Affected By Fuel Scarcity

The public relations officer for the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Rivers State, Agbakwuo Uzochukwu, has said that Port Harcourt and its neighbouring areas are not likely to experience the fuel crisis affecting some parts of the country.

Naija News reports that queues have reappeared, crawling into the streets and trapping millions of commuters In large cities like Lagos and Abuja due to the scarcity of fuel.

However, speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, Uzochukwu said that there is sufficient fuel on hand.

According to the PRO, the closure of government-regulated depots has resulted in limited access for independent petroleum marketers, leading to shortages and price hikes in some areas of the nation.

He explained that because of the closure, traders are forced to depend on private depots, where prices fluctuate.

Uzochukwu said, “So it may not rise to what other states are selling for now. But if all the states are now dependent on River State, automatically, once the product goes down, it may start affecting us in River State. So for now, there’s enough product in Rivers State.”

He warned that Rivers State could face similar challenges if government-regulated depots remain inaccessible and other states turn to private depots for fuel supplies.