Fuel Crisis: Kwara Govt Task Force Raids Filling Stations In Ilorin

Amid ongoing fuel scarcity, the Kwara State Government’s task force, led by the Chief of Staff, Prince Mahe Abdulkadir, conducted a raid on several filling stations within the Ilorin metropolis on Monday.

Naija News reports that the move aims to combat fuel hoarding and ensure that the public has access to fuel without undue hardship.

The Chief of Staff, representing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration, emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the fuel shortage and ensuring that citizens benefit from the dividends of democracy.

“As a responsible and responsive government, we cannot simply stand by,” said Prince Abdulkadir during the inspection. “It is crucial that we act to alleviate the suffering of our people.”

During the operation, the task force inspected various major filling stations, including Total Energies in the Post Office Area, Rainoil at Asa Dam, and several NNPC stations in Gerin Alimi and Surulere.

The inspections revealed adequate fuel supplies at these locations, and station managers were urged to maintain orderliness and avoid hoarding practices.

Prince Abdulkadir also addressed the citizens, urging patience and advising against panic buying.

He reassured that fuel price increases were not imminent and stated, “We will ensure that our people are not shortchanged by these economic challenges.”

The Chief of Staff also highlighted the cooperation of major marketers, noting that their efforts had helped stabilize the situation to some extent.

“We observed that the major marketers are doing their best so far,” he noted.

Additionally, the task force instructed filling station managers across the state to organize their service queues better to prevent chaos and ensure smooth fuel distribution.