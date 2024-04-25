Concerns As Petrol Stations Sell Fuel At ₦1,000 Per Litre In Kaduna, Oyo, Others

Fresh concerns have been raised as many petrol stations in Kaduna State are observed to have hiked per litre price of fuel to ₦1,000 as of Thursday morning.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that fuel scarcity has resurfaced in the state, severely impacting residents.

Motorists suffer even more as they are compelled to purchase fuel at exorbitant prices from black market vendors.

Numerous commuters heading to work and various business locations found themselves stranded due to the fuel scarcity prevalent throughout the state. Only a limited number of commercial operators offered transportation services.

Reporters observed that most fuel stations were either not dispensing fuel at all or those that did have significantly increased their pump prices to a range of ₦750 to ₦810 per litre. Despite the price hike, long queues were witnessed at these stations.

A local resident, Mohammed Amin, disclosed the development to Daily Trust. He noted that he had purchased two litres of fuel for ₦2,200, which equates to half a gallon.

He contemplated abandoning his vehicle and resorting to public transportation if the issue persisted.

It was also discovered that commercial operators were exploiting the scarcity by raising their fares as well.

A commuter, Amina Isa, who said she usually paid N100 from the NNPC filling station in Millennium City to a roundabout where she picked another tricycle to her destination, told reporters, “After waiting three hours without getting a ride, I had no option but to board the next available keke, who charged me ₦300 to the same destination.”

Moses Joseph, another commuter, mentioned that he was charged ₦400 instead of ₦200 for his journey from Kakuri to Ahmadu Bello Way.

Additionally, Mrs Anna Yohanna, who took a bus from Goni Gora to Kaduna Central Market, reported paying ₦500 instead of ₦250.

Meanwhile, our correspondent at Naija News observed that many fuel stations were shut down in the Oke-Ogun part of Oyo State on Thursday.

Our correspondent bought petrol at ₦800 per litre at a fuel station in Igbeti, Olorunsogo Local Government Area.

Motorists who had visited the same station in the morning revealed that the product was sold at ₦1000 and ₦900 earlier.

Naija News had reported earlier that thousands of commuters in the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger, Gombe, Sokoto, and Anambra states were left stranded at bus stops, grappling with the scarcity of petrol needed by transporters to run their vehicles.

The scarcity has triggered an alarming hike in transport fares across the affected states.