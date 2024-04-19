BVAS Brought Sanity To Nigeria’s Electoral Process – Osun REC, Agboke

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State, Mutiu Agboke, has said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) continues to be a crucial component of measures to promote integrity in Nigeria’s electoral processes.

Agboke also maintained that BVAS is still giving sanity to elections in the country.

The Osun INEC REC made this disclosure during a visit by the Osun Online Publishers Association to the INEC state office on Thursday.

He also emphasized that vote buying and election violence persisted as ongoing issues faced during the electoral process.

Agboke said, “We all know that BVAS is still giving us sanity in our electoral process. We are still going to work on the beliefs and perceptions of the people on the BVAS INEC will develop and improve before every election.

“We will not rest on our oars. We will continue to do the engagement because it is very important.

“Vote buying is still a terrible cankerworm. Stakeholders are not facing the reality of electioneering violence and allowing it to go.

“There is a need for us to continue to engage the public and this is done for them to understand before they can stop collecting money from those who are giving them. We need to talk to their conscience.”

Agboke emphasized the importance of continuous voter education, announcing plans to engage media houses and political parties to address issues affecting the electoral process.

He stressed the need for political parties to educate their members during ward meetings, congresses, and rallies.

Agboke also called for ensuring adherence to INEC guidelines and building confidence through transparent technology implementation.