INEC Set February 4 For Mock Accreditation With BVAS

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled next week Saturday, February 4, 2023, to take its mock accreditation with eligible voters, using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made this disclosure on Friday at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja.

According to him, 456 polling units across the country would be used for the exercise.

The INEC boss revealed that the BVAS machines would be configured and ready for use for the general elections after the mock accreditation is done.

Yakubu explained that the mock accreditation exercise is aimed at testing the readiness of the BVAS machines before the forthcoming elections.

The INEC chairman also disclosed that while the distribution of non-sensitive materials has been concluded, the distribution of sensitive materials for the elections to the various states is at its advanced stage.

Yakubu, who said the commission might the commission may consider other options for the collection of PVCs, expressed satisfaction with the desire of Nigerians to collect their voters’ cards.

He said out of the 940,200 PVCs sent to Lagos state, about 839,720 have so far been collected as of Thursday.

Recall that the INEC during his appearance at Chatham House last week disclosed there would be a mock accreditation with the BVAS machines before the election proper.