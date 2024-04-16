Colonel Hassan Stan-Labo Is Dead

The Nigerian Military School (NMS) Old Boys forum has announced the death of Colonel Hassan Stan-Labo (Rtd.), a distinguished security consultant and defence strategist.

The news was confirmed by Air Commodore Sani Zakari (Rtd.), marking a significant loss within the military community.

Col. Stan-Labo, a respected figure in military and security circles, was a short-service officer who received his training at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

He was a proud member of the 1979 NMS Boy set, known for his strategic acumen and contributions to national security.

A statement posted on the forum’s platform reads, “Sadly, the demise of Col. Hassan Stanislous-Labo has been announced on the NMS Ex Boys forum.

“He retired from the Nigerian Army as a Colonel. He was vibrant on the TV screen.

“Stan is an ex-NMS Boy of the 1979 set and SS officer trained at the NDA. He retired from the Nigerian Army as a Col.

“He was vibrant on TV screens, talking mostly on national security where he often gets emotional and wept.

“Col Hassan Stan-Labo was a veteran and retired officer with a wealth of combat operational experience spanning his duty tour in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Western Darfur and Bakassi Peninsula.

“He was the convener of ‘FIX NIGERIA NOW!’

“Reportedly, Labo a native of Kachia LGA of Kaduna State, collapsed and died at home in Lagos on Monday 15 April 2024.

“Hassan was a twin so he has a twin brother. He was married and had children.

“There is no information yet about the burial till a family decision is taken in due course.”