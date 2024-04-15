Kebbi Assembly Suspends Lawmaker Over Reckless Comments, Disruptive Behavior

Advertisement

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has suspended the member representing Birnin Kebbi North Constituency, Hassan Umar, for allegedly making unguarded comments.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Clerk of the House, Suleiman Shamaki, which was made available to journalists on Monday.

According to the statement, Umar’s suspension resulted from his unguarded utterances and the instigation of some members against the House leadership.

The statement partly read, “I, Suleiman Shamaki, the Clerk of Kebbi State House of Assembly, has been directed to inform the general public that the assembly, its Executive Session held on Friday, April 12, 2024, unanimously resolved and suspended Hassan Umar, member representing Birnin Kebbi North constituency, as a result of his unguarded utterances.”

The statement outlined additional offences attributed to the lawmaker, including instigating members against the House leadership and creating discord between the Executive and the legislature within the House.

Meanwhile, Aisha Galadima, a prominent political associate of the ex-Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has been arrested in Kaduna.

According to a source who spoke with DAILY POST, the arrest was allegedly linked to a Facebook post where she criticized Governor Uba Sani.

It was learned that the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) picked up the female politician from her residence on Sunday afternoon.

One of her brothers confirmed the development, saying, “Aisha has just been arrested by DSS at her Tudun Wada residence in Kaduna.”