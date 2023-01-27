Deputy Speaker, Five Other Kebbi House Of Assembly Principal Officers Resign

Kebbi State House of Assembly has witnessed a shake-up as Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Usman, and five other principal officers reportedly announced the resignation of their appointments.

The state lawmakers reportedly did not reveal the reason behind their resignation, which was confirmed in a letter signed by the Assembly’s spokesperson, Shehu Muhammad-Yauri.

The development was confirmed to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, today.

Naija News learnt that 20 of the 24 members of the house of assembly had signed the letter for the resignation of the principal officers.

Meanwhile, a letter dated January 26, 2023, and signed by the acting clerk, Suleman Shamaki, said the House of Assembly had invited the state governor, Atiku Bagudu, to appear before it on January 27 in order to explain how he expended over N18.7 billion loan approved by the house on October 18, 2021.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States (US) said that it has no preference for any candidate seeking to succeed the incumbent leadership of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

It said it is rather interested in witnessing a peaceful and transparent electoral process as Nigerians go out to vote come February 25th for the next president of the country and during subsequent elections.

The US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, stated this while delivering a speech yesterday in Abuja at the 20th Daily Trust Dialogue, Naija News reports.

According to Leonard, the US is confident that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct the 2023 elections properly. She said that at a time when democracy is being tampered with in many places in Africa, the practice is deepening in Nigeria.

Leonard said, “The United States supports credible and transparent elections that will reflect the will of the people in a process that will be conducted peacefully. We have confidence in INEC to conduct the elections.

“2023 is an opportunity for Nigeria to claim its place as the democratic leader in Africa. We favour no candidate. We favour open and transparent elections conducted in a peaceful process. This is the foundation of democracy and the legitimate transfer of power.

“It’s good that we reflect on the fact that since 1999, Nigerian voters have successfully exercised their democratic rights. For more than two decades, Nigeria has demonstrated its strong commitment to peaceful and transparent elections to Africa and the world.”