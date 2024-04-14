Navy Intercepts 620 Tonnes Of Indian Hemp, Arrests One In Kogi

Advertisement

The Nigeria Navy Ship Luguard, stationed in Kogi State, intercepted a load of 620 tonnes of cannabis sativa, known as India hemp.

Naija News gathered that the Nigerian Navy’s interception of the illicit drugs led to the arrest of a single suspect, identified as Aliyu Lawal.

The Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship Luguard, Commodore Mosses Epelle, announced that personnel deployed at the Jamata checkpoint in Lokoja arrested a suspect on April 4th, 2024, for transporting 620 parcels (weighing 110 kilograms) of suspected marijuana in a navy blue golf car with registration number HK511ABC.

Epelle said, “One of the two suspects escaped from the car, while the driver, identified as Aliyu Lawal, confirmed moving the substance from Edo State to Abuja en route to Lokoja.

“Other items recovered were a Police MESS membership card and a camouflage jungle hat, among other things with which the suspects made his way through checkpoints.

“Upon arrest, the suspect’s effort to bribe the personnel was to no avail, as they were guided by the core values of the Nigeria Navy, which includes professionalism, integrity and teamwork.”

Epelle advised hoodlums to desist from illicit means of livelihood, stressing that the long arm of the law would catch up with them.