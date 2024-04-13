NAICOM Boss, Sunday Thomas, Loses Wife

Advertisement

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the insurance community are in mourning following the death of Mrs Oyinade Folashade Thomas, wife of the Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sunday Thomas.

Mrs Thomas passed away on Friday, April 12, 2024, after a brief illness, leaving behind a legacy of profound impact and dedication to the insurance sector.

In a heartfelt statement issued by NAICOM, Mr Sunday Thomas paid tribute to his late wife, describing her as a “pillar of strength, support, and a source of inspiration” to her family, friends, and colleagues.

“Her kind-hearted nature, compassion, and generosity touched the lives of countless individuals, making her an exceptional woman who will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her,” he said.

Throughout her life, Mrs. Thomas was known for her exceptional dedication and commitment to the insurance industry.

She actively supported her husband in his efforts to ensure the sector’s development and growth in Nigeria. Her understanding of the vital role of insurance in providing financial security to individuals, businesses, and communities was well recognized.

All who were fortunate enough to know Mrs Thomas feel her loss deeply, as reflected in the widespread expressions of sympathy and support from across the insurance industry.

NAICOM extended its condolences to the Commissioner and his family during this challenging time, emphasizing the collective grief and support from the insurance community.

“In this period of mourning, our hearts and prayers go out to them, offering comfort and support on behalf of the entire insurance community,” the commission stated, expressing gratitude towards industry stakeholders, friends, and well-wishers for their outpouring of sympathy and prayers.

The commission has assured that funeral arrangements for Mrs Thomas will be communicated in due course as they prepare to honour her memory in a manner befitting her significant contributions and the lives she touched.