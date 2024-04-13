Coachella 2024: YouTube Livestream Schedule & Details

As music lovers gear up for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024, the excitement is palpable not just in the desert, but online too.
This year’s festival, featuring a star-studded lineup headlined by Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator, promises an unforgettable experience with its extensive livestream coverage on YouTube.
From the grand opening on April 12 to the festival’s close on April 21, fans can tune into stage-by-stage livestreams, ensuring they don’t miss a beat.
Notable acts include a much-anticipated reunion by No Doubt, performances by Ice Spice, Blur, and J Balvin, among others. Newly added acts like Vampire Weekend also add to the festival’s allure, alongside established names and emerging talents like Faye Webster and Brittany Howard.
Channel Highlights:
Channel 1 (Coachella Stage) Schedule
(All times listed in Pacific Daylight Time)
* schedule is subject to change
Friday, April 12, 2024
4:45 PM – Young Miko
6:00 PM – Sabrina Carpenter
7:35 PM – Lil Uzi Vert
9:05 PM – Peso Pluma
11:20 PM – Lana Del Rey
4:00 PM – Late Night Drive Home
4:50 PM – The Beths
5:55 PM – Eartheater
7:00 PM – Narrow Head
8:00 PM – Black Country, New Road
9:05 PM – Clown Core
10:20 PM – Son Rompe Pera
In addition to live music, the livestream will operate on a delay, allowing viewers to catch performances conveniently. Festival organizers remind viewers that all schedules are subject to change.
For those unable to attend in person, Coachella’s YouTube livestream ensures that you can still experience this cultural phenomenon from the comfort of your home. Be sure to follow along for updates and catch your favourite sets as we celebrate another thrilling edition of Coachella.