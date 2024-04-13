Coachella 2024: YouTube Livestream Schedule & Details

Advertisement

As music lovers gear up for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024, the excitement is palpable not just in the desert, but online too.

This year’s festival, featuring a star-studded lineup headlined by Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator, promises an unforgettable experience with its extensive livestream coverage on YouTube.

From the grand opening on April 12 to the festival’s close on April 21, fans can tune into stage-by-stage livestreams, ensuring they don’t miss a beat.

Notable acts include a much-anticipated reunion by No Doubt, performances by Ice Spice, Blur, and J Balvin, among others. Newly added acts like Vampire Weekend also add to the festival’s allure, alongside established names and emerging talents like Faye Webster and Brittany Howard.

Channel Highlights:

Channel 1 (Coachella Stage) Schedule (All times listed in Pacific Daylight Time) * schedule is subject to change Friday, April 12, 2024 4:45 PM – Young Miko

6:00 PM – Sabrina Carpenter

7:35 PM – Lil Uzi Vert

9:05 PM – Peso Pluma

11:20 PM – Lana Del Rey Channel 2 (Outdoor Theatre) Schedule (All times listed in Pacific Daylight Time) * schedule is subject to change Friday, April 12, 2024 5:25 PM – L’Impératrice

6:45 PM – Deftones

8:10 PM – Everything Always

10:15 PM – Justice

11:30 PM – Honey Dijon x Green Velvet

Channel 3 (Sahara) Schedule (All times listed in Pacific Daylight Time) * schedule is subject to change Friday, April 12, 2024 4:00 PM – Cloonee

5:20 PM – Ken Carson

6:30 PM – Skepta

7:45 PM – Bizarrap

9:15 PM – Peggy Gou

10:45 PM – Ateez

12:00 AM – Steve Angello Channel 4 (Mojave) Schedule (All times listed in Pacific Daylight Time)

* schedule is subject to change Friday, April 12, 2024 4:00 PM – Mall Grab

4:30 PM – The Japanese House

5:40 PM – Faye Webster

6:55 PM – Tinashe

8:20 PM – Yoasobi

9:50 PM – Hatsune Miku

11:15 PM – Anti Up Channel 5 (Gobi) Schedule (All times listed in Pacific Daylight Time) * schedule is subject to change Friday, April 12, 2024 4:20 PM – Sid Sriram

5:30 PM – Chappell Roan

6:45 PM – Brittany Howard

8:00 PM – Neil Frances

9:15 PM – Chlöe

10:30 PM – Suki Waterhouse Channel 6 (Sonora) Schedule (All times listed in Pacific Daylight Time) * schedule is subject to change

Friday, April 12, 2024 4:00 PM – Late Night Drive Home

4:50 PM – The Beths

5:55 PM – Eartheater

7:00 PM – Narrow Head

8:00 PM – Black Country, New Road

9:05 PM – Clown Core

10:20 PM – Son Rompe Pera

In addition to live music, the livestream will operate on a delay, allowing viewers to catch performances conveniently. Festival organizers remind viewers that all schedules are subject to change.

For those unable to attend in person, Coachella’s YouTube livestream ensures that you can still experience this cultural phenomenon from the comfort of your home. Be sure to follow along for updates and catch your favourite sets as we celebrate another thrilling edition of Coachella.