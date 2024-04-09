‘Why This Shege Pro Max?’ – CNN Journalist Criticizes Nigeria’s $215 Visa Fee

Advertisement

A correspondent for CNN International, Larry Madowo, has criticized Nigeria’s single entry visa fee of $215, describing it as outrageous.

Madowo shared this viewpoint on his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

He pointed out that despite holding a Kenyan passport, which allows visa-free access to many African countries like Uganda, South Africa, and Ghana, Nigeria imposes a hefty fee of $215 for a single-entry visa.

He questioned the rationale behind charging $170 for biometrics each time, considering that fingerprints remain unchanged.

Madowo emphasized the hindrance such fees pose to achieving a borderless Africa and the objectives of the AfCFTA.

He expressed love for Nigeria but called its visa situation burdensome and questioned the reasons behind it.

Madowo wrote, “Nigeria just charged me $215 for a one-month, single-entry visa. Again. I was here three weeks ago – paid the same $215. This is my third time in Nigeria this year, so they made $645 from me in 2024 alone.

“The visa costs $25, but Nigeria charges a $ 20′ processing fee’ and $170 for biometrics every time. My fingerprints haven’t changed since I was here three weeks ago. Why am I paying $170 to take them and pose for a picture each time I visit? Isn’t that a standard part of admitting someone into a country?

“How can we achieve a borderless Africa, or the promise of the AfCFTA, if we charge Africans $215 for a single-entry visa?

“In the three weeks since I was last in Lagos, I went to Uganda, South Africa, and Ghana, where I don’t need a visa with a Kenyan passport. I’ve also been to South Africa three times this year. It cost me $0, like the ancestors intended.

“Nigeria’s visa-on-arrival system is similar to the ‘visa-free’ delusion of Kenya’s Electronic Travel Authorisation – you apply in advance, submit some documents, and wait for approval. It can take up to five business days. If you know someone, you can pay them $50 or more to facilitate faster approval.

“I love Nigeria, but the visa situation is showing me shege. It’s too much oo! Why this Shege Pro Max?”