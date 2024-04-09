Police Issues Fresh Directive To Officers In Kogi Ahead Of 2024 Eid-el-Fitr Celebrations

Advertisement

The Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of the lives and properties of the citizens even as the Muslims celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, directed all Divisional Police Officers, as well as their Supervisory Area Commanders and tactical and Operational Commanders, to enhance security measures within their respective Areas of Responsibility before, during, and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The statement made available to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Willam Over Aya, in Lokoja, mentioned that stringent security measures have been implemented.

This includes deploying patrol teams along the major highways and conducting undercover operations in black spots, flashpoints, and other vulnerable areas prone to criminal activity.

The primary objective of these measures, as stated in the statement, is to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted celebration. Any reported cases of law violations will be promptly addressed by the dedicated officers and personnel on duty.

He emphasized the Command’s steadfast dedication to collaborating with other security agencies and key stakeholders to guarantee the safety of lives and property by collecting and sharing credible information from the public.

In extending his best wishes to Muslims during this year’s Eid-el-Fitr festivities, he commended them for the successful observance of fasting throughout the holy month of Ramadan.