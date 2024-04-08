Tinubu’s Govt Gives Fresh Prediction Of Naira To Dollar Exchange

Advertisement

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has given a fresh prediction of the naira to the dollar exchange rate in the coming weeks.

Onanuga stated that the way the naira is gaining ground over the dollar, it “will be safe to predict” that the Nigerian currency “will sooner than later be trading below N1000 to a dollar”.

He said that if that happens it will be “a great rally compared to where it (dollar to naira exchange rate) was weeks ago.”

Onanuga’s statement is coming amidst the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) selling $15.8 million at N1,101 per US dollar to bureau de change (BDCs) operators to meet demand for individual foreign exchange needs.

The CBN, in a notice said that it had sold $10,000 each to 1,588 bureau de change operators to meet eligible retail market demand and told operators to sell in turn to end users at a spread of not more than 1.5% above the purchase price.

Speaking on the development via X, Onanuga wrote, “The way the Naira is gaining ground over the US Dollar, it will be safe to predict that the Naira will sooner than later be trading below N1000 to a dollar, a great rally compared to where it was weeks ago.”