Presidency Launches New Initiative For Citizens’ Feedback

Advertisement

The Presidency announced the launch of its Citizens’ Delivery Tracker (CDT) on Monday.

Naija News understands that the initiative aims to enhance citizen-government engagement by establishing a feedback mechanism for the Bola Tinubu administration’s eight priority areas.

The President’s Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman, revealed this information during the CDT’s Go-Live event in Abuja on Monday.

Bala-Usman said, “The platform is available as a web link (app.cdcu.gov.ng) and will be available as an app for download in the next few months.”

Bala-Usman noted that Monday’s unveiling represents the final stage of a lengthy process initiated after Tinubu announced ministerial assessment plans for ministers and heads of government agencies at the Cabinet Retreat in November.

The presidential aide explained that to achieve the key performance indicators, the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) conducted multiple bilateral meetings with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) within a span of six weeks.

The eight priority areas encompass: Economic reform for sustained inclusive growth, enhancing national security for peace and prosperity, advancing agriculture to ensure food security, and harnessing energy and natural resources for sustainable development.

Additionally, the priorities include improving infrastructure and transportation to facilitate growth, prioritizing education, health, and social investment as fundamental components of development, accelerating diversification through industrialization, digitization, creative arts, manufacturing, and innovation, and enhancing governance for efficient service delivery.