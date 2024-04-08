Emefiele Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ To Charges Filed Against Him

Advertisement

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Monday, pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him in court.

Naija News had earlier reported that Emefiele was arraigned at the Ikeja High Court over alleged abuse of office and allocation of billions of dollars.

The embattled ex-CBN Governor was accompanied by his co-defendant, Henry Isioma Omole.

The trial judge, Justice Rahman Oshodi, entered the courtroom at 9 am to begin proceedings.

The 26-count charge was read to Emefiele and his co-defendant, Henry Omole.

However, both defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts.

According to the charge sheet, dated April 3, 2024, and with the reference ID/23787c/2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Emefiele of abusing his authority in Lagos between 2022 and 2023.

The commission alleged that Emefiele “directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary act, to wit: allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $2,136,391,737.33 without bids, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians.”