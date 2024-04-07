Kogi Women Declare Three-Day Fasting, Prayer Over Omala Killings

Advertisement

The Omala Women Forum of Kogi State has commenced a solemn three-day fasting and prayer over the relentless and tragic killings plaguing the area.

Naija News reports that the spiritual action was catalyzed by a horrific incident in Agojeju-Odo, within the Omala Local Government Area, where 25 individuals were brutally murdered in an attack attributed to suspected herders.

In a statement released on behalf of the group, the Iye Ebulejonu Of Igala Kingdom, Alima Abuh, strongly condemned the violent acts and called for justice.

“This senseless rampage has led to the tragic deaths of several persons and the decimation of properties worth millions of naira,” she stated.

The women’s group pleaded for government authorities to swiftly assess the damage and provide immediate support to the victims of these violent acts.

To combat despair and seek divine assistance, members throughout the 11 wards of the local government have been mobilized for a period of fasting and prayers, hoping for peace and healing in their community.

The statement further conveyed condolences to the bereaved, invoking the blessings of the Almighty and the ancestral deities for comfort and solace.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones. We pray that our fallen heroes and heroines be granted eternal rest,” Abuh added.