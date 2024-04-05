Nigeria Tops Countries Where Beer Is Cheaper

Advertisement

Beer, one of humanity’s oldest and most universally consumed alcoholic beverages, ranks third in popularity after water and tea.

Its brewing process involves fermenting starches from cereal grains like malted barley, wheat, maize, rice, and oats. Known for its rich, dark color, beer appeals to a diverse demographic, from the young to the elderly, with evolving tastes and low-alcohol varieties enhancing its appeal.

As a staple at social gatherings and events, beer’s varied alcohol content caters to different preferences, while its role extends beyond consumption.

Its medicinal properties are recognized in drug manufacturing and culinary applications, contributing to its widespread use.

Rich in antioxidants, specifically phenols, beer consumption has been linked to heart disease prevention, reduced hypertension risk, and blood pressure regulation.

However, despite these benefits, excessive beer consumption carries significant health risks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) underscores that no amount of alcohol is considered safe, attributing around 5.3 percent of global deaths to alcohol-related causes.

Particularly among individuals aged 20–39 years, alcohol accounts for 13.5 percent of total deaths, highlighting its potential for causing premature mortality.

In no particular order, here are 10 countries where purchase of a pint of beer is relatively cheap, according to data compiled from Numbeo.

Nigeria

Nigeria tops the list of least expensive countries to buy beer. It costs £0.25 (N417 as at current black market rate)to buy a pint of beer in Africa’s largest nation.

The data shows that more than 53 percent under 18 and above Nigerians are alcohol consumers.

In 2023, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) banned sale of pep bottles and sachet alcohols in Nigeria. This is in part, due to un-curb consumption of the beverage amongst its underage population.

A favourite in many bars and clubs around the country, beer is produced locally under different brands with different alcohol compositions.

According to experts, Nigeria’s high consumption of beer is the reason why the price of the beverage brand is cheap.

Belarus

Alcohol consumption is a long-standing problem in Belarus. It has extremely negative consequences on public health in the country.

The country located in Eastern Europe follows behind Nigeria with £0.75 to purchase a pint of beer.

Belarus is among the heaviest drinking countries in the world. Estimated total alcohol consumption in 2009 was 15.4 litres. About 30 percent of it was attributed to non-commercial alcoholic beverages.

China

China accounts for about 13 percent of global beer consumption. The nation is known for its high consumption of beer.

With £0.76 to buy a pint of beer, China’s high beer consumption is the reason why the price of the beverage is low.

The country’s beer market grew 19 percent from 2016 (74.6 percent) to 2021 (88.8 percent).

In 2021, China’s annual beer consumption (of both domestic and foreign brands) amounted to 45.7 billion litres.

Vietnam

Vietnam, located in Southeast Asia, ranks fourth in countries with the lowest prices of a pint of beer with £0.79.

Renowned for its unique flavours and refreshing taste, beer in Vietnam offers a delightful experience that perfectly complements the country’s vibrant culture and cuisine.

Ukraine

Though Ukraine beer production was affected by the impact of the Russian-Ukraine war that started in 2022, the country’s beer production has since picked up with revenue of 114.5 million decalitres within the first 10 months of 2023, up 112.5 percent in the same period of 2022.

It cost £0.81 to buy a pint of beer in Ukraine. Some of the most renowned Ukrainian beers are Chernihivske, Obolon, and Lvivske.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan, located in Central Asia is the seventh country where it costs only £0.82 for a pint of beer.

Beer is very popular and people prefer fresh locally brewed beer before big commercial lagers in the country.

The bars and restaurants in Uzbekistan are known for the number of beer taps they have.

Philippines

Beer is the most-consumed alcoholic beverage in the Philippines and amounts to 70 percent share of the domestic alcoholic drink market.

Between 2003 and 2004, the Philippines had the world’s fastest beer consumption growth rate at 15.6 percent.

It costs only £0.99 to buy a pint of beer in the Philippines.

Columbia

Columbia ranks ninth in countries where purchasing a pint of beer only costs £1.

Azerbaijan

The Republic of Azerbaijan is the tenth country where a pint of beer costs only £1.01.

Beer popularity in the country continues to grow as it is consumed by both young and old, and produced locally.