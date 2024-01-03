Kano Hisbah Seizes Truck With 24,000 Bottles Of Beer

A truck carrying more than 24,000 bottles of different alcoholic beverages have been seized from smugglers by the Kano State Hisbah Board.

Announcing the development at the board’s headquarters on Tuesday night, the board’s Director General, Alhaji Abba Sufi, detailed that the alcoholic beverages were confiscated from smugglers at midnight.

“The truck containing over 24,000 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages was confiscated from smugglers along Zaria Road at midnight,” Sufi said.

Naija News reports that he highlighted that the state’s Hisbah officials have been vigilant in maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against the smuggling of alcohol and other intoxicating drugs into the state through its neighboring state borders.

The DG praised the Hisbah operatives for working with stakeholders in the fight against alcohol smuggling into the state, in keeping with the state’s implementation of Sharia law.

The truck driver and two other people were also taken into custody, according to the acting Assistant Commander General of the board’s Intelligent Crimes Dispatch Unit, Fu’ad Dorayi.

Meanwhile, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf swore in 21 new permanent secretaries and 14 Special Advisers on Tuesday, stating the selections were made equitably and without any political overtones.

While speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Yusuf stated that the new appointments were made after careful consideration.

Naija News reports that the Governor further urged the new appointees to commit their lives to serving the state and mankind because his administration will not tolerate ineptitude or misuse of office.

He said that his administration has begun a new chapter in which there will be an increased focus on turning Kano into a state of progress and hope.