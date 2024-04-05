Full List Of Fake Loan Apps Blacklisted By CBN

Advertisement

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken decisive action against fraudulent financial practices by blacklisting several fake loan applications that have been exploiting unsuspecting Nigerians.

The Federal Government has endorsed this move, declaring these apps illegal and a menace to society due to their deceptive operations.

These illegitimate loan apps have been causing significant distress through their harassment of users and victims.

Notably, these apps operate outside the legal framework, as they are unregistered with the federal government and have now faced an official ban.

The rise of fake loan apps is a pressing issue in the digital age, where the ease and appeal of online lending platforms have unfortunately also paved the way for fraudulent activities.

Scammers behind these apps lure individuals with the promise of straightforward loan approvals and quick money transfers, targeting those with poor credit scores or limited access to traditional financial services.

Victims, often in dire financial straits, are duped into submitting personal and financial information under the guise of securing a loan.

This sensitive data is then misused for identity theft, financial fraud, or other illegal activities, leaving individuals vulnerable and financially strained.

The CBN’s crackdown on these deceptive apps signals a commitment to safeguarding citizens from digital financial crimes and ensuring a secure environment for legitimate online financial transactions.

Here are the list of fake loan apps that have been blacklisted by the CBN:

EasyCredit

EasiMoni

KashKash

Speedy Choice

GoCash

Soko Loan App

Fast Money

GetCash

Icoin Loan

Naira Plus

9jaCash

LionCash

GMoney

Fast Money

9credit

Swiftkash App

Hen Credit Loan App

Cash Door App

Joy Cash-Loan App

Eaglecash App

Luckyloan Personal Loan App

Getloan App

Easeloan Apps

Naira Naija

Cashlawn App

Easynaira App

Crediting App

Yoyi App

Nut Loan App

Cashpal App

Nairaeasy Gist Loan App

Camelloan App

Nairaloan App

Moneytreefinance Made Easy App

Cashme App

Secucash App

Creditbox App

Cashmama App

Crimson Credit App

Galaxy Credit App

Ease Cash App

Xcredit

Imoney

Naira Naija

Imoneyplus-Instant

Nairanaija-Instant

Nownowmoney

Naija Cash

Eagle Cash

Firstnell App

Flypay

Spark Credit

Luckyloan Personal Loan App