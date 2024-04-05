Nigeria News
Full List Of Fake Loan Apps Blacklisted By CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken decisive action against fraudulent financial practices by blacklisting several fake loan applications that have been exploiting unsuspecting Nigerians.
The Federal Government has endorsed this move, declaring these apps illegal and a menace to society due to their deceptive operations.
These illegitimate loan apps have been causing significant distress through their harassment of users and victims.
Notably, these apps operate outside the legal framework, as they are unregistered with the federal government and have now faced an official ban.
The rise of fake loan apps is a pressing issue in the digital age, where the ease and appeal of online lending platforms have unfortunately also paved the way for fraudulent activities.
Scammers behind these apps lure individuals with the promise of straightforward loan approvals and quick money transfers, targeting those with poor credit scores or limited access to traditional financial services.
Victims, often in dire financial straits, are duped into submitting personal and financial information under the guise of securing a loan.
This sensitive data is then misused for identity theft, financial fraud, or other illegal activities, leaving individuals vulnerable and financially strained.
The CBN’s crackdown on these deceptive apps signals a commitment to safeguarding citizens from digital financial crimes and ensuring a secure environment for legitimate online financial transactions.
Here are the list of fake loan apps that have been blacklisted by the CBN:
EasyCredit
EasiMoni
KashKash
Speedy Choice
GoCash
Soko Loan App
Fast Money
GetCash
Icoin Loan
Naira Plus
9jaCash
LionCash
GMoney
9credit
Swiftkash App
Hen Credit Loan App
Cash Door App
Joy Cash-Loan App
Eaglecash App
Luckyloan Personal Loan App
Getloan App
Easeloan Apps
Naira Naija
Cashlawn App
Easynaira App
Crediting App
Yoyi App
Nut Loan App
Cashpal App
Nairaeasy Gist Loan App
Camelloan App
Nairaloan App
Moneytreefinance Made Easy App
Cashme App
Secucash App
Creditbox App
Cashmama App
Crimson Credit App
Galaxy Credit App
Ease Cash App
Xcredit
Imoney
Imoneyplus-Instant
Nairanaija-Instant
Nownowmoney
Naija Cash
Eagle Cash
Firstnell App
Flypay
Spark Credit
