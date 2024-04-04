Court Summons Five Persons For Claiming Nathaniel Bassey Is Responsible For Mercy Chinwo’s Son

Advertisement

Five social media users have been summoned by the Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse Zone 2, for “criminal defamation” of the reputation of gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo; and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna, in the court summons dated April 3, 2024, ordered the five defendants to appear in person before the court on April 23, 2023, to answer the charges levelled against the complainants.

The complainants in the matter are Blessed Uzochikwa and Mercy Chinwo, while the five defendants are Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, DJ Spoiltkid, Terrence Ekot, and Samuel Agozie.

The suit stemmed from posts made by the defendants last week after the gospel singer and her husband posted a picture of their son on Instagram.

After the picture of the baby, who was born in 2023, was posted, the defendants alleged that there was a resemblance between the baby and another gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, and claimed that he was the father, an allegation that went viral.

In a criminal complaint filed by the complainants’ lawyers led by Pelumi Olajengbesi of Abuja-based media firm, Law Corridor, Mercy Chinwo and her husband said the alleged actions of the defendants amounted to cyber intimidation, injurious falsehood, and cyberstalking targeted at their persons.

The complainants said the defendants’ alleged actions are contrary to Sections 391 of the Penal Code and Section 24 (1)(B) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.

“Individuals criminally injured the reputation and image of the complainants across the globe resulting from their intentional defamatory posts and an act of cyberstalking,” the lawyers said in a criminal complaint filed before the magistrate.

Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna thereafter directed the five defendants to appear before the court on April 23, 2024, to answer the charges.

Nathaniel Bassey Petitions IGP

Bassey has also taken action over the matter. The ‘Jesus Iye’ crooner — through his lawyers — had petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate and prosecute four persons whom he accused of criminal defamation and cyberstalking. The four social media users in Bassey’s petition are Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, Terrence Ekot and Dj Spoiltkid.

Bassey’s lawyers said the alleged actions of the four individuals contravened Sections 373 and 375 of the Criminal Code Act as well as Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.).

“The consequences of making such statements on social media have been known to tarnish the reputations of individuals, render marriages unstable, and many never recover from them. International reputation is an asset—both for the individual and for the nation—and it takes time to acquire.

“Consequently, we urge you to use your good offices to, in the interest of justice, investigate this matter, arrest, and bring the suspect to justice, which will serve as a deterrent to others.”