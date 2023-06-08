Mercy Chinwo Did Not Charge Us When She Ministered In Our Church – Poju Oyemade

The Senior Pastor of The Covenant Nation (TCN) and convener of The Platform Nigeria, Poju Oyemade has countered claims that popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo might charge as high as 10 million naira if invited to perform in a church programme.

Naija News earlier reported that Reverend Father Chinenye Oluoma, while berating gospel singers for their high charges to perform in churches, claimed that a singer like Chinwo might demand as high as 10 million naira.

His words; “We have made religious worship expensive. If I have to bring Mercy Chinwo to come here and sing, how much will I pay? She might charge 10 million naira. Then I will have to collect the money from church members to pay her.

“These are the tragedies we have brought into the church; an artiste will come to the church to minister for 10 million or 5 million, that’s much. I’m not against paying her, you must pay her because you invited her”.

His claim has been generating mixed reactions from concerned citizens who took to social media to state their opinions on the matter.

Speaking on the trending issue via his Twitter handle, Pastor Oyemade stated that Chinwo had ministered in his church without pay.

He wrote: “Mercy Chinwo sang at our service at Lekki last Sunday, and the honorarium we gave was at our discretion. She made NO formal charges.”