Dangote Refinery To Begin Sale Of Diesel To Marketers

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is reportedly set to commence selling diesel to marketers today, Tuesday, 2nd April.

It is understood that authorities at the refinery have also pegged the sale at a minimum of one million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) diesel per marketer.

This was made known by the national president of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, to The Nation on Tuesday.

He said: “The least volume a marketer can buy is one million litres. Even now as I dropped the call someone was telling me they said they wanted to start.”

However, the Chief Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, asked the platform to send a text message in response to enquiries about the development, but he has yet to respond as of press time.

Price Of Diesel Will Fall Below N1,000 By May With Dangote Refinery Working – Rewane

The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Bismark Rewane, has predicted that the pump price of diesel would drop significantly in May with the commencement of diesel production at Dangote Refinery.

Naija News reports that the renowned economist made this projection while appearing on Channels TV’s news bulletin.

He forecasted that the price of diesel per litre would fall below N1,000 from the current price of N1,500.

Rewane who was reacting to recent economic decision of the president Bola Tinubu-led government explained that a significant drop in the pump price of diesel would positively impact the activities of bakers and cement makers who use diesel in their production processes.