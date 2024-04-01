Abure Went Against Obi’s Advice For All-Inclusive Convention — Tanko

Advertisement

The Labour Party’s current internal turmoil might have been prevented with adherence to Peter Obi’s advice, according to the chief spokesperson for the Obi-Datti campaign organization, Yinusa Tanko.

Tanko’s comments come in the wake of the party’s national convention, which has sparked controversy within its ranks.

Peter Obi, who served as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, had apparently offered counsel aimed at forestalling the kind of discord now being witnessed.

Tanko critiqued the party’s recent national convention, highlighting it as a missed opportunity for broader participation.

He argued that the event, which saw Julius Abure reelected as the national chairman, lacked inclusivity and did not fully represent the party’s diverse membership.

The critique sheds light on the internal dynamics and challenges facing the Labour Party as it navigates post-election realities and internal governance issues.

He said in an interview on Channels TV, “His Excellency, Peter Obi, has made a concerted effort in trying to intervene at any point we have this particular issue and trying to improve.

“When the issue of the national convention came up, he (Obi) suggested to the national chairman that because we are bigger now, we need to have a wider consultation: meet with responsible and interested people such as the TUC and NLC, stakeholders, the Obidient group – young generation people who are interested in seeing Nigeria work. Meet with leaders who have different ideas that can midwife us into a greater height.

“All of these were the suggestions that he (Obi) made, and not only did he make those suggestions, he practicalised them because he met with the members of the National Assembly.

“He (Obi) met with the leadership of the party recently in Asaba trying to give them ideas on how he thinks certain things could be done and you could improve our situation but of course, you know how politics is, sometimes, people may be trying to encourage people, but they do something different.

“You can only take a horse to the river, but you cannot force it to drink water, so that’s exactly what Peter Obi has done, he has done so greatly to see if we can find a solution to some of the problems we find ourselves.”

He said while Abure has the right to contest the national chairmanship position again, it was only proper that the right things are done by opening the door for more people to be part of the process.

Tanko noted that Abure went outside an initial agreement to have an all-inclusive national convention which ought to start from the ward, local government and state levels before the national level.

He said that the convention held in Nnewi Anambra State that returned Abure as the party’s leader did not conform with that agreement and therefore was not acceptable to everyone within the party.

Asked if the crisis in the party could be a problem for Obi in the next election, Tanko said Obi is a brand of his own and that he and other people will always move with him wherever he goes to.