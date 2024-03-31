Dangote Bought All Cement Company So That Nobody Will Compete With Him – Nabena

Advertisement

A former Deputy National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has spoken on the state of the economy under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Nabena, some cabal are controlling and dictating the growth of the economy in the country.

Nabena, regretting the state of things in the country, wondered why the production and sale of cement would be handled by two persons.

He alleged that Aliko Dangote bought all the cement companies in the country so that nobody would compete with him, adding that the richest African has never run any economy successfully.

In an interview with Sunday Sun, Nabeba said, “In terms of the economy, we still have the same cabal controlling and dictating the growth of the economy. Otherwise, how can the government allow two persons to be in charge of the production and sale of cement to 300 million people in Nigeria? The monopoly will never give room for competition.

“Dangote bought all the cement companies so that nobody will compete with him yet he has never run any company successfully. It is not done anywhere. Today, he is one of Nigeria’s biggest problems if the government really wants to face the fact.

“The purpose of establishing Dangote refinery is very simple. They were to take our crude oil, refine the product and then sell the refined products to Nigerians. They are part of the entities fighting the government because this government has exposed them.”